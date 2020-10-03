Altria Group Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $41.68 on a volume of 766K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inc has traded in a range of $38.57 to $57.88 and is now at $41.93, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

