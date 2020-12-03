Ally Financial I: The Losing Streak Continues (ALLY)

Shares of Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded today at $18.65, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 403,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.8 million shares.

Ally Financial I has overhead space with shares priced $19.03, or 43.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.89. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.50 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ally Financial I have traded between the current low of $18.65 and a high of $35.42 and are now at $19.03. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 1.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ally Financial I and will alert subscribers who have ALLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.