Ally Financial I Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ALLY)

Today, shares of Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $14.65 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ally Financial I has traded in a range of $10.22 to $35.42 and is now at $15.73, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.9%.

