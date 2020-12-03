Allison Transmis: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ALSN)

Shares of Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) traded today at $33.99, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 232,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

Allison Transmis has overhead space with shares priced $34.22, or 24.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.36. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Allison Transmis share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.99 and a high of $50.46 and are now at $34.22. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 1.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allison Transmis and will alert subscribers who have ALSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.