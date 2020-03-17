Alliance Data: The Losing Streak Continues (ADS)

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.82. Approximately 388,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Over the past year, Alliance Datahas traded in a range of $29.82 to $182.95 and are now at $31.29. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% lower and 3.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alliance Data has overhead space with shares priced $31.29, or 88.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $262.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $96.43 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $119.79.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alliance Data and will alert subscribers who have ADS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.