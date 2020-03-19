Alliance Data Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded today at $20.51, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 139,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Alliance Data share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.51 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $21.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

There is potential upside of 1,129.4% for shares of Alliance Data based on a current price of $21.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $262.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.96 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $118.66.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alliance Data and will alert subscribers who have ADS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.