Align Technology Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded today at $165.57, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 146,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 941,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Align Technology have traded between the current low of $165.57 and a high of $333.17 and are now at $167.57. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

Align Technology has overhead space with shares priced $167.57, or 43.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $297.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $242.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $257.04.

