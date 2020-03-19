Alexion Pharm Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ALXN)

Today, shares of Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $83.26 on a volume of 181K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alexion Pharm have traded between a low of $72.67 and a high of $141.86 and are now at $83.50, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alexion Pharm and will alert subscribers who have ALXN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.