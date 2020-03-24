Alcoa Corp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $6.82 on a volume of 2.2 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alcoa Corp have traded between a low of $5.16 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $6.92, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alcoa Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.61. Since that call, shares of Alcoa Corp have fallen 58.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.