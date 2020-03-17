Albemarle Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (ALB)

Shares of Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $57.31. So far today approximately 448,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 110.9% for shares of Albemarle Corp based on a current price of $58.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.50. Albemarle Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $80.73.

Over the past year, Albemarle Corphas traded in a range of $57.31 to $99.40 and are now at $58.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Albemarle Corporation produces specialty chemicals. The Company offers plastics, polymers, and elastomers, as well as cleaning products, agricultural compounds, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, drilling compounds, and biocides. Albemarle focuses on lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and applied surface treatment. Albemarle markets its products globally.

