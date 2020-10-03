Albemarle Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ALB)

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $82.48 on a volume of 168K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Albemarle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.63 and a high of $99.40 and are now at $74.39, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

