Air Prods & Chem Crosses Below its 10-day MA (APD)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:40am
By James Quinn

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $199.63 on a volume of 231K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Prods & Chem have traded between a low of $167.43 and a high of $257.01 and are now at $187.14, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

