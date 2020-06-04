Air Prods & Chem Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (APD)

Today, shares of Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $195.39 on a volume of 225K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $167.43 to $257.01 and is now at $197.29, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 1.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Air Prods & Chem on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $240.61. Since that call, shares of Air Prods & Chem have fallen 22.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.