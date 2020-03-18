Air Lease C: The Losing Streak Continues (AL)

Shares of Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded today at $12.69, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 433,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Air Lease Corporation operates an aircraft leasing company. The Company purchases, sales, and leases commercial aircrafts. Air Lease serves clients worldwide.

Air Lease C has overhead space with shares priced $13.01, or 77.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.28 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.16.

Air Lease C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.96 and the current low of $12.69 and are currently at $13.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

