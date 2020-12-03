Agnc Investment: The Losing Streak Continues (AGNC)

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.30. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.4 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Agnc Investment share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.30 and a high of $19.65 and are now at $11.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Agnc Investment has overhead space with shares priced $11.99, or 36.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.75. Agnc Investment shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $18.22.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agnc Investment and will alert subscribers who have AGNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.