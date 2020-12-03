Aes Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AES)

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.34. So far today approximately 266,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aes Corp have traded between the current low of $12.34 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $12.62. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

The AES Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in several countries. The Company sells electricity under long term contracts and serves customers under its regulated utility businesses. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

Aes Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.62, or 2.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.55 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $19.57.

