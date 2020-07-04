Aecom Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ACM)

Today, shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $28.33 on a volume of 103K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Aecom has traded in a range of $21.76 to $52.40 and is now at $30.40, 40% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 5.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aecom on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.60. Since that call, shares of Aecom have fallen 36.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.