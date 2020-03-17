Advance Auto Par: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AAP)

Shares of Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded today at $92.64, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 106,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) has potential upside of 28.2% based on a current price of $96.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $123.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $137.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $150.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Advance Auto Par share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $92.64 and a high of $182.56 and are now at $96.18. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves commercial and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

