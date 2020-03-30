Adobe Sys Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ADBE)

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $307.35 on a volume of 187K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have traded between a low of $255.13 and a high of $386.75 and are now at $312.53, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

