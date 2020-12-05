Activision Blizz: The Winning Streak Continues (ATVI)

Shares of Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded today at $75.49, breaking its 52-week high. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.5 million shares.

Activision Blizz share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $41.88 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $74.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes, develops, and distributes interactive entertainment software and peripheral products. The Company's products covers diverse game categories, including action/adventure, action sports, racing, role playing, simulation, first-person action, music-based gaming, and strategy.

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) has potential upside of 0.9% based on a current price of $74.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $75.30. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.87 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $57.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Activision Blizz and will alert subscribers who have ATVI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.