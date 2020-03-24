Activision Blizz Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ATVI)

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $55.93 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Activision Blizz have traded between a low of $41.88 and a high of $64.53 and are now at $59.98, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

