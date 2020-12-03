Accenture Plc-A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ACN)

Shares of Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded today at $152.45, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 258,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between the current low of $152.45 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $153.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 1.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) has potential upside of 10.8% based on a current price of $153.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $169.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.82 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $202.92.

