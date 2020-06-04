Accenture Plc-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ACN)

Today, shares of Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $160.11 on a volume of 631K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $137.15 to $216.39 and is now at $162.00, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 2.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

