Acadia Realty: New 52-Week Low Set Today (AKR)

Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.56. Approximately 122,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 698,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acadia Realty have traded between the current low of $14.56 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $14.88. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Acadia Realty has overhead space with shares priced $14.88, or 48.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $28.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.76.

