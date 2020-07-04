Acadia Realty Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (AKR)

Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $12.28 on a volume of 215K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Acadia Realty has traded in a range of $10.05 to $29.50 and is now at $12.46, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.6% lower and 6.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Acadia Realty on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.53. Since that call, shares of Acadia Realty have fallen 60.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.