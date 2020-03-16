Abiomed Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (ABMD)

Shares of Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $132.13. Approximately 84,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 700,000 shares.

Potential upside of 183.3% exists for Abiomed Inc, based on a current level of $134.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $381.11. Abiomed Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $171.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $199.88.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Abiomed Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $132.13 and a high of $348.27 and are now at $134.54. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Abiomed Inc and will alert subscribers who have ABMD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.