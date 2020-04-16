Abbott Labs: The Winning Streak Continues (ABT)

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $93.75. Approximately 5.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13 million shares.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

In the past 52 weeks, Abbott Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.61 and a high of $93.75 and are now at $92.19, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $92.19, Abbott Labs is currently 26.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $68.13. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.04 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $81.52.

