8X8 Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (EGHT)

Today, shares of 8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $13.87 on a volume of 564K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, 8X8 Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.30 and a high of $21.57 and are now at $15.54, 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

