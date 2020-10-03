3M Co Crosses Below its 10-day MA (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $150.82 on a volume of 225K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, 3M Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $144.44 and a high of $219.75 and are now at $149.13, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

