3M Co Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MMM)

Today, shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $135.07 on a volume of 829K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, 3M Co has traded in a range of $114.04 to $219.75 and is now at $137.32, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

