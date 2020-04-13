Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, CWH, CRMT, LAD, ORLY)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 149.45. Camping World Holdings Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 97.63. America'S Car-Ma ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 88.08.

Lithia Motors-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.37, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.29.

