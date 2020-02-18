Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Earthstone Ene-A in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (ESTE, PXD, FANG, CXO, CPE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Earthstone Ene-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 333.0%. Pioneer Natural is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,949.9%. Diamondback Ener ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,092.8%.

Concho Resources follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,394.6%, and Callon Petroleum rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,504.7%.

