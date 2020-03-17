Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (TG, HWKN, TREC, CCC, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Tredegar Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,065.9%. Following is Hawkins Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,202.3%. Trecora Resource ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,487.7%.

Calgon Carbon follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,549.1%, and Cabot Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,726.5%.

