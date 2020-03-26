Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CCC, HWKN, WLK, TREC, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39. Following is Hawkins Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19. Westlake Chemica ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

Trecora Resource follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and Cabot Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

