Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, WLK, CBT, LYB, HWKN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42. Following is Westlake Chemica with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26. Cabot Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Lyondellbasell-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23.

