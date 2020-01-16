Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Tredegar Corp in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TG, HWKN, TREC, CCC, CBT)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Tredegar Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,065.9%. Following is Hawkins Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,202.3%. Trecora Resource ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,487.7%.
Calgon Carbon follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,549.1%, and Cabot Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,726.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Corp and will alert subscribers who have CBT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio tredegar corp hawkins inc trecora resource calgon carbon cabot corp