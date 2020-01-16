J & J Snack Food has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (JJSF, OME, TR, CALM, HRL)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

J & J Snack Food ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 18.2%. Omega Protein Cp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 32.5%. Tootsie Roll Ind ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 107.0%.

Cal-Maine Foods follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 127.9%, and Hormel Foods Crp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 481.7%.

