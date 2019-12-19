Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT, CALM, MKC, BUFF, TR)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 207.47. Following is Cal-Maine Foods with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 77.01. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.25.

Blue Buffalo Pet follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.30, and Tootsie Roll Ind rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.59.

