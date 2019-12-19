Shares of Tredegar Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TG, CBT, CCC, HWKN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tredegar Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.50. Cabot Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.88. Calgon Carbon ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.73.

Hawkins Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.71, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.82.

