Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, WLK, CBT, LYB)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.72. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a EV/Sales of 1.70. Westlake Chemica ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.35.

Cabot Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 1.18, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.15.

