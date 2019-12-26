Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BG, FDP, ADM, INGR, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. Fresh Del Monte is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.22.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.