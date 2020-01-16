Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (FDP, ADM, INGR, BG, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,664.2%. Following is Archer-Daniels with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,896.6%. Ingredion Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,869.6%.

Bunge Ltd follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,945.4%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,159.3%.

