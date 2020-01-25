Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ADM, BG, INGR, DAR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a CE of $896. Following is Bunge Ltd with a CE of $814. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $604.

Darling Ingredie follows with a CE of $107, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a CE of $25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.