Top 5 Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ADM, BG, INGR, DAR, FDP)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:08am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a CE of $896. Following is Bunge Ltd with a CE of $814. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $604.

Darling Ingredie follows with a CE of $107, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a CE of $25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 7.1%.

