Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Bunge Ltd in the Agricultural Products Industry (BG, FDP, ADM, INGR, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Fresh Del Monte is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

Ingredion Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

