Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Fresh Del Monte in the Agricultural Products Industry (FDP, ADM, INGR, BG, LMNR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,664.2%. Following is Archer-Daniels with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,896.6%. Ingredion Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,869.6%.
Bunge Ltd follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,945.4%, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,159.3%.
