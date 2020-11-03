Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR, FDP, BG, ADM, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ingredion Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.79. Fresh Del Monte is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.67. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.10.

Archer-Daniels follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.84, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.45.

