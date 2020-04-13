Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, FDP, DAR, ADM, BG)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.40. Fresh Del Monte is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.87. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.95.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.40, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.66.

