Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, DAR, FDP, BG, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.96. Darling Ingredie is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.31. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.69.

Bunge Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.71, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 5.5%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.