Bunge Ltd is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BG, ADM, FDP, DAR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Archer-Daniels is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bunge Ltd on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.56. Since that call, shares of Bunge Ltd have fallen 33.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.