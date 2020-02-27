Bunge Ltd is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BG, FDP, ADM, INGR, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.09, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.16.

